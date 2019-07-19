Brian E. Exline, 60, of Circleville, passed away Thursday July 18, 2019 at OSU James Cancer Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on July 19, 1958 in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Oden Edsel and Glenna Jean (Grover) Exline. A Navy veteran, Brian worked for Scioto Ready Mix in Columbus.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harold Boyer and dogs, Gunny and Little Bear.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debbie (Boyer) Exline; brothers, Michael and Scott (Lana) Exline; brother-in-law, Jim (Bonnie) Boyer; nephews, Brian Exline, Brandon Barbarick and Garrett Exline; nieces, Katie and Samantha Boyer and his loyal K-9, Major.

The family will receive friends at the Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St., Circleville on Monday July 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Interment will follow in Jackson Twp. Cemetery with a celebration of life immediately following at the Jackson Twp. Community Center, 20010 Fox Rd. Circleville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital, Blue Beautiful Skies, Fund of Lung Cancer Research, 660 Ackerman Rd. 6th floor Columbus, OH 43218. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on July 20, 2019