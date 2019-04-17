Home

Bronson Allen Hill

Bronson Hill 44, of Stoutsville passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center, Columbus. He was born in Springfield Ill., on June 18, 1974 to his father Robert Hill of Williamsport and his late mother Linda Robinson Hill.
In addition to his mother, Bronson is preceded in death by his son, Bronson Hill Jr., sister, Jodi Hill and granddaughter, Courtlynn Hill.
Bronson is survived by his wife, Wanda Hill of Stoutsville, sons, Randy Pollock of Washington Court House, Brandon Hill of Stoutsville, Nathan (Summer) Hill of Circleville, and Matthew Hill of Stoutsville; daughters, Joni Hill of Circleville, and Shayla Hill of Lancaster; brothers Robbie Hill of Circleville, Robert (Mandy Crosby) Hill of Circleville, and Jimmy (Stacy) Hill of Williamsport; grandchildren, Ryan Pollock, Jace Gardener, Kyzen Gardener, Kannon Gardener and Paisley Hill; and lifetime friends, Shawn O'Dell and Sherry Ferguson.
Celebration of Life will be April 27 at 4 p.m. at 670 S. Water St., Williamsport, Ohio
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
