Bruce E. List, 72, of Williamsport, died Sept. 28, 2019 at First Community Village Nursing Home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1947 in Pickaway County, the son of Ellis and Clara (Hamilton) List.
He was a member of Heber Lodge #501 F&AM and B.P.O.E #77.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Sheldon.
He is survived by his children, Lori (Tony) Dye of Circleville, Hallie (Felipe) Fargnolli of Columbus and Andy (Kasaundra) List of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Bailey Dye, Caleb Montgomery, Drew and Lucas List and Tayler James-Elward; sister, Joan (Jim) Mace; brother, Ben (Sandy) List; and brother-in-law, Allyn Sheldon.
Funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Gerald D. Murphy officiating.
Burial will be in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m .until 12 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westfall Alumni Association or Emmett Chapel UMC Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 1, 2019