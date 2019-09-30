Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
More Obituaries for Bruce List
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce E. List

Bruce E. List Obituary
Bruce E. List, 72, of Williamsport, died Sept. 28, 2019 at First Community Village Nursing Home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1947 in Pickaway County, the son of Ellis and Clara (Hamilton) List.
He was a member of Heber Lodge #501 F&AM and B.P.O.E #77.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Sheldon.
He is survived by his children, Lori (Tony) Dye of Circleville, Hallie (Felipe) Fargnolli of Columbus and Andy (Kasaundra) List of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Bailey Dye, Caleb Montgomery, Drew and Lucas List and Tayler James-Elward; sister, Joan (Jim) Mace; brother, Ben (Sandy) List; and brother-in-law, Allyn Sheldon.
Funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Gerald D. Murphy officiating.
Burial will be in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m .until 12 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westfall Alumni Association or Emmett Chapel UMC Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
