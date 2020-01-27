Home

Bruce Stevens Obituary
Bruce Stevens, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born on June 25, 1937 in Charlevoix, Michigan, to Charles and Geneva (Jackson) Stevens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Don, Byard, Josephine and Charles Clair.
Bruce, an Army veteran is survived by his wife, Gloria (Carroll) Stevens; children, Daisy (Chris) Elward, Bruce Harold Jr. (Tracie) Stevens, Kim Marie (James) Moon, Kerry (Mark) Sinns; grandchildren, James, Jessica, Nicholas, Meridith, Caroline, Cody and Abby; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and by siblings, William, Phyliss and Joan.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
