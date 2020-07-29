Carl E. Reinhart Jr., 43, of Ashville, died unexpectedly July 23, 2020 in Marietta.
He was born on July 27, 1976 in Circleville, the son of Carl and Vickie (McManes) Reinhart.
Carl is survived by his parents; sons, Carlton Aaron Reinhart and Christopher Andrew (Kathryn Fetherolf) Reinhart; daughter, Harley Brianna Renee Reinhart; sister, Linda (Ralph) Holdren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reber Hill Cemetery Ashville Ohio.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing was observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
