Carl Hooks passed away November 24, 2020 at his home with his family by his side, after a happy, long, active 88 year life.
Born August 18, 1932, son of James and Ruth (Wilson) Hooks. Married to his high school sweetheart, Wanda (Newton) Hooks, an amazing 70 years. They had three daughters: Dianna, Connie and Kay.
Carl is survived by Wanda, Connie (Charles) Kim, Kay (Danny) Richard, and grandchildren CariAnn (Sean) Fannin, Jennifer Rodgers, Wayne (Lindsey) Rodgers, J.D. (Krissandra) Akison, Matt (Beth) Kim, Lisa (Brian) Sowers, Katrina Hawley, Kelly (Laura) Thomas, Alesha (Mark) Kennedy, JonJon (Kelly) Richard, Lori Cupoli, Dylan (Kenzie) Richard, Damon (Caitlin) Richard, along with 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He farmed for over 40 years for the Dunlap Company of Williamsport. After leaving the farm, he became a Park Ranger for the State, then maintenance work at Deercreek State Park Campground. He also was a Pickaway County Sheriff Auxiliary. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was well known in the area for the best "Candy Sweet Onions" and swet corn, grown with the help of daughter Connie. He was a very loving and caring family man. We took family trips almost every year, and all helped him on the farm. He is missed by us all.
Carl is proceeded in death by parents Jim and Ruth, infant daughter Dianna, brothers Paul and Ray. He was a member of Williamsport U.M. Church, Heber Lodge #501 (67 years), Scottish Rite, Heber Chapter #62 OES.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and health safety of all a private family viewing was held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Masonic Services. Burial will be held following cremation. A special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice Care and Berger Hospital for their exceptional care for him these last few weeks.
