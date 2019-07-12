Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Manson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Manson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Manson Obituary
Carl Manson, age 81, passed away in the comfort of his home on July 11, 2019.
He was born February 27, 1938 to his parents Carl and Florence "Starkey" Manson in Circleville, Ohio.
Carl graduated from Circleville High School, and married his wife and best friend, Patricia, on September 20, 1958. He worked hard at his job as a contract administrator for DuPont and retired after 38 years of faithful service. Carl enjoyed dancing with his wife and absolutely loved his grandchildren.
Carl had another passion that he held a real talent for, and that was building floats for various festivals around the country for 65 years. He especially loved building his floats for the Circleville Pumpkin Show and continued building the Queens' float until recently. He even built floats for the 1986 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia and the Kentucky Derby. Carl was a hard-working man who utilized his creative craft to bring smiles to thousands of people over the years. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents and his uncle Everett Manson.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife of nearly 61 years, Patricia Manson; his children, Dave (Sara) Manson, Michael Manson and Mechelle Jeffries; his grandchildren, Mike (Tiffany) Manson, Chelsee (Aaron) Landau, Haleigh Manson, Cody (Ally) Pyle, Nathan Manson and Hannah Pyle; his sister, Barb Hill; his half-brother, Mark R. Davey; his niece, Tara (Bo) Hammons; six great-grandchildren and several friends.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Sunday, July 14 from 2-8 p.m. Carl's funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m., with Don Blankenship officiating at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Carl's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now