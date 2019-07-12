Carl Manson, age 81, passed away in the comfort of his home on July 11, 2019.

He was born February 27, 1938 to his parents Carl and Florence "Starkey" Manson in Circleville, Ohio.

Carl graduated from Circleville High School, and married his wife and best friend, Patricia, on September 20, 1958. He worked hard at his job as a contract administrator for DuPont and retired after 38 years of faithful service. Carl enjoyed dancing with his wife and absolutely loved his grandchildren.

Carl had another passion that he held a real talent for, and that was building floats for various festivals around the country for 65 years. He especially loved building his floats for the Circleville Pumpkin Show and continued building the Queens' float until recently. He even built floats for the 1986 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia and the Kentucky Derby. Carl was a hard-working man who utilized his creative craft to bring smiles to thousands of people over the years. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents and his uncle Everett Manson.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife of nearly 61 years, Patricia Manson; his children, Dave (Sara) Manson, Michael Manson and Mechelle Jeffries; his grandchildren, Mike (Tiffany) Manson, Chelsee (Aaron) Landau, Haleigh Manson, Cody (Ally) Pyle, Nathan Manson and Hannah Pyle; his sister, Barb Hill; his half-brother, Mark R. Davey; his niece, Tara (Bo) Hammons; six great-grandchildren and several friends.

Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Sunday, July 14 from 2-8 p.m. Carl's funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m., with Don Blankenship officiating at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Carl's family.