Monday morning, the world lost a beautiful soul as Carla Renee Bastian left this earth surrounded by her Loving family. Born to Carl & Jennie Russell, Edgewood drive was home. After school she left town to chase her dreams, where she met her loving husband, Rob.

After marriage, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open Renee's, a downtown store in Circleville, where her creativity and love of customers flourished. Carla and Rob raised their kids, Trevor and Presley, on the water. Lake life became a huge part of their world, where Rob & Carla first discovered their love for helping, teaching, and mentoring kids. As Rob & Carla entered a new phase of life, they needed a new challenge. They combined their love of boating with helping kids and founded Hetty's Wake the World. They wanted all kids to understand the joy and memories that time on the water created. This is where Carla truly shined, sharing her love with many hearts and minds.

Carla was a giver. She loved the sun, fall weather, and spending time with her family. Her greatest power was the gift of giving. Not gifts or presents, but she showed you what it was to be loved, feel safe, have purpose and be important. She touched many people's lives, and we have many wonderful memories to hold onto. Though her battle with cancer cut her time short with us, her gift of giving will continue forever.

Those who helped her get to heaven are her husband, Rob and her children, Trevor and Presley; mother-in-law, Lois and brother-in-law, Jamie (Angela) Bastian; aunt, Mabel Owens; and her beloved friends, Nana and Jan. Even though Carla was an only child, she had many sisters including Jolie Ann, Lisa, Angela, Aimee, Julie, Brenna and many childhood friends she held close to her heart. She will also be missed by her four-legged friends, Bubba and Hazel, her two Australian Shepherds and her Bengal Cat, Kittus. Her Lake Cumberland and Wake the World family.

Those who knew Carla, loved Carla, her smile and her spirit. She will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Carla's life will be held Saturday March 2nd at Village Chapel Church 30 Circleville Ave., Ashville, Ohio 43103, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. immediately followed by the service.

Carla's true passion was teaching kids the love of watersports. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to join in Carla's vision of putting kids on the water, through donations in Carla's name to Hetty's at waketheworld.org or www.gofundme.com/carla039s-wake-the-world