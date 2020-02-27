|
Carley Ann Stoltzfus Schultz, 69, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away Feb. 25,2020, in her home of natural causes.
She was born on Dec. 9,1950, in Bedford, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Edith (Hostetler) Stoltzfus. She was united in marriage to Rod Schultz on May 22, 1976, Aurora, Ohio. He survives.
Carley and Rod raised three children residing in Woodburn, Oregon for 40 years. She was an avid gardener and seamstress. She worked part-time in merchandising.
She was active in the Labish Community Church in Brooks, Oregon, and among her many roles at the church she enjoyed, was singing in the choir, serving in the kitchen and serving as wedding coordinator.
Carley and Rod moved to Circleville, Ohio in 2016 to be closer to family. They have been attending Logan Elm Baptist Church in Circleville, Ohio.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Rod, are children, Derek (Amanda) Schultz of Goshen, Indiana, Dulci Schultz Gouge of Circleville, Ohio, Dory Schultz of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren; sister, Elaine (Tom Sever) Stoltzfus of Painesville, Ohio; brothers, Brian (Karen) Stoltzfus of Aurora, Ohio, Daryl (Deb) Stoltzfus of Roan, Indiana, Art (Mary Beth) Stoltzfus of Harrisonburg, Virginia; also Gwen Garber, a close friend of 43 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith (Hostetler) Stoltzfus.
A memorial service celebrating Carley's life will be held at the Logan Elm Baptist Church in Circleville, Ohio at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with Pastor Dave Cavanaugh officiating.
Friends may visit with the family one hour before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Logan Elm Baptist Church, 22530, Bolender Pontious Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online registry and expressions of condolence may be left at the funeral home website www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 28, 2020