|
|
Carlos Lee Murphy, 75, of Columbus, passed away March 25, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
Carlos was born July 3, 1943 to the late Sherman and Opal (Campbell) Murphy in Webbville, Ky. Carlos served in the U.S. Army and owned and operated a heating/cooling business in Columbus.
He is survived by children, Larry, Brent, Robbie and Rebekah (James); grandchildren, Caitlin (Howard III), Chaz and Brooke; greatgrandchild, Howard IV; brother, Ron; and sisters, Doris (Ron) and Dolores (Mike).
A graveside military service with AMVETS and Pastor Tyler Lyon will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 27, 2019