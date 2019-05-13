Home

Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hitler Ludwig Cemetery
Carmen D. Martin Obituary
Carmen D. Martin, 67, of Circleville, passed away at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 5, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va. to the late Thomas and Anna Belle Judd Thornburg. She was the wife of Robert J. Martin who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Wendi M. Martin, of Circleville; three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; a brother and two sisters. She is preceded in death by a brother.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, with Dean Hughes officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in Circleville Herald on May 14, 2019
