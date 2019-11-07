|
Carol Elizabeth Demint-Conley went to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2019.
She was born in Flint, Michigan on May 25, 1957 to Rev. John and Louise (Nokes) Demint.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. John Demint
She is survived by her mother, Louise; husband, Allen Conley; children, Dan (Jess) Marshall, Jim (Natalie) Marshall, Eric (Heather) Good and Brant (Lindsey) Conley; grandchildren, Haynna, Savannah, Zach, Luke, Ethan, Gavin, Gianna, Noah, Sophie and Nora; siblings, Phil (Laurie) Demint, Steve (Joann) Demint, John Larry (Teresa) Demint, Sharon Landon and Tim (Mary) Demin;t and many family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Heritage Nazarene Church. Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Wellman Funeral Home Circleville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Autism Speaks Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 8, 2019