Carol Hill, age 66, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sept. 8, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1953 to her parents, Robert and Dora "Hendrickson" Young in Pineville, Kentucky.
She was a graduate of Circleville High School, Class of 1972. Carol retired from General Electric after 38 years of loyal service. She married her husband Elmer on July 23, 1987 and they enjoyed 32 years of a wonderful marriage together. Carol was a loving wife and mother, and especially loved her grandbabies. She was an honest woman who took care of her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Ben and Minnie Young and John and Ester Hendrickson; her sister, Joyce Davis; and step-brother, Bill Davis.
Left to mourn her passing is her devoted husband, Elmer Hill; her son, Justin (Kayla Borland) Hill; her grandchildren, Eliza and Ryder Hill, Damien, Addison and Aaron Waggle; her brother, Bobby Young; her sisters, Dora (Bobby) Conkel and Sandra Young; her step-sisters, Jackie Coleman, Ilene Arledge and Carol Ann Myers; her half-brother, Gerald Young; her step-daughter, Sabrina Hill; as well as special friends, Jessica Greene and Brenda Downs.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Monday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
In accordance to Carol's wishes, cremation will take place followed by burial in Forest Cemetery.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal condolence or memory with Carol's family.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
