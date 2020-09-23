1/1
Carol L. Hemming
1936 - 2020
Carol L. Hemming, 84, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Logan Elm Healthcare in Circleville.
Carol was born on April 13, 1936 to the late Forrest and Sadie Jane (Jenkins) Gumm in Chillicothe, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and worked as a clerk at Duke/Dutchess for many years. Carol attended Living By Faith Ministries Church.
Besides her parents, Carol is also preceded in death by husband, James Hemming 50 years ago; grandson, Andy Konkler; three brothers; and a son-in-law, Russell W. Troyer.
Carol is survived by daughters, Darlene (Larry) Rigsby, of Williamsport, and Melinda Troyer, of Circleville; grandchildren, Sadie Shoemaker, Allen (Mandi) Rigsby and Hilary Rigsby; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Konkler, Makenna Auflick, Maxton Bosworth, Mason Rigsby, Wyatt Rigsby and Swayer Rigsby.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Living By Faith Ministries, 8557 state Route 56E, Circleville 43113.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Living By Faith Ministries
