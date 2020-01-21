Home

Carol S. Bivens Obituary
Carol Sue "Suzi" (Cook) Bivens, 78, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
She was born to Marvin Lester Cook and Grace Mildred (Robison) Warner and Carl D. Warner on Sept. 6, 1941 in Circleville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul D. Bivens, Sr.; brother, Allen Lee Cook; sister, Joyce Ann (Cook) Ingle; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Marie Dorman; and stepson, Paul D. "Butch" Bivens Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Guy Madison (Jan), Nathaniel Paul and Dane Alan (Steph) and Randy M. (Tisa) Bivens; daughters, Tonda Sue (Charles) Sollars and Dr. Raven Sue (Brad) Gulick; grandchildren, Levi Ross (Ellen Morgan) Bivens, Aaron Jacob Bivens, Cassie Rene (Bruce Houck) Bivens, Cody Madison Bivens, Caleb (Jessica Law) Sollars, Chloe Marie Sollars, Raelyn Mae Bivens, Brendan Gulick, Brandy Jo Bivens, Brenna Jo Bivens, Randi Madison Bivens, Jered Willman and Travis Wilson; great-grandchildren, Casey Dorman, Kelsy Jenkins, Andrew Bivens, Parker Nolan and Nora Jane Sollars; brother, Carl E. (Vicky) Warner, Karen Jo Beckman (Bill) Dezileck, Barbara Jean (Steve) Moore, Brian L (Yolanda) Cook; and many nieces, nephews and children of the heart.
Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Cremation will follow.
Friends may call from 1-4 Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research or Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
