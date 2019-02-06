|
|
Caroline Capper, 77, of Circleville, went to be with her Lord on February 5, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born on October 18, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio to William Thomas Mohr and Marion (Rantz) Mohr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Wesley Capper and her sisters, Mary Gecowets and Janet Christiansen.
Caroline is survived by her son Jim (Lisa) Capper and daughter Kris (Mark) Warner; and grandchildren Ethan, Katie, Meg, Samuel, Levi, Sarah, and Laura.
Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday February 8, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Private service with family. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 7, 2019