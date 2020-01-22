Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Galloro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Galloro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Galloro Obituary
Carolyn Jean "Cari" Galloro, age 57, died in the arms of her loving wife, Jamie, on Jan. 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Jean Redman; brothers, Patrick, Daniel; and sister, Patricia Redman.
Cari is survived by her family-wife, Jamie Moss; their children Brandon Galloro, Alix (Adam) Krouse, Payton and Kayli Brown; her ex-husband, Anthony (Marie) Galloro; and grandchildren Abigail, Anthony and Adrian. In addition, she leaves behind siblings, Sharlene Bagierek, Kathleen and Forrest Redman; nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to count.
Cari, a nurse practitioner was funny, crazy about people and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to www.OSU.edupancreaticcancer.com.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -