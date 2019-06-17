|
|
Carolyn Sue Madden, 72 of Circleville passed away at home on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1946 to the late Bernard and Helen (Hurley) Collins in Columbus, Ohio. Carolyn was a retired hairdresser and was a founding member of the Pink-Diva Warriors. She enjoyed helping with Haven House and Homeless Veterans projects.
Besides her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Barry Steven Madden and her brothers, Chris and Bernard Collins.
Carolyn is survived by children, Patrick Pipes and Johanna Pipes; grandchildren, Devon Pipes and Chantelle Lace Pipes; great-grandchild Braxton Pipes; sister, Janice Willis; sister-in-law, Janie Shepherd; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, with Durbin Butch Conrad officiating. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 18, 2019