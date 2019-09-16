Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine J. Fowler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine J. Fowler Obituary
Catherine Jean Fowler, 62, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1956 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Harry L. and Patty L. (France) Bower.
She grew up in Chillicothe, Ohio and graduated in 1974 from Chillicothe High School. She was married on Sept. 17, 1977 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Jack W. Fowler who preceded her on April 14, 2011. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Columbus Industries in Ashville, Ohio and Orient Prison in Orient, Ohio. She resided in Circleville, Ohio most of her life before moving to Warsaw a year ago.
She is survived by daughter, Kaci (Justin) Raymer of Warsaw; two sons, Justin (Dareth Reeser) Fowler and Chase Fowler, both of Circleville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Dillon Walisa, Brooklyn Walisa, Stella Raymer, Katy Raymer, Santana Fowler, Blain Fowler, Jordon Griffith, and Cheyenne Griffith; two brothers, Harry Bower and David (Heather) Bower, both of Chillicothe, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister-in-law, Susan Bower.
Private family services will take place in Ohio at a later date.
Cremation services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Road 15, Warsaw, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Catherine Fowler, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.