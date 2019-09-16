|
Catherine Jean Fowler, 62, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1956 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Harry L. and Patty L. (France) Bower.
She grew up in Chillicothe, Ohio and graduated in 1974 from Chillicothe High School. She was married on Sept. 17, 1977 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Jack W. Fowler who preceded her on April 14, 2011. She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Columbus Industries in Ashville, Ohio and Orient Prison in Orient, Ohio. She resided in Circleville, Ohio most of her life before moving to Warsaw a year ago.
She is survived by daughter, Kaci (Justin) Raymer of Warsaw; two sons, Justin (Dareth Reeser) Fowler and Chase Fowler, both of Circleville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Dillon Walisa, Brooklyn Walisa, Stella Raymer, Katy Raymer, Santana Fowler, Blain Fowler, Jordon Griffith, and Cheyenne Griffith; two brothers, Harry Bower and David (Heather) Bower, both of Chillicothe, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister-in-law, Susan Bower.
Private family services will take place in Ohio at a later date.
Cremation services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Road 15, Warsaw, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 17, 2019