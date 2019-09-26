|
Catherine Louise (Pickell) Leach, 79, of Laurelville, entered into Heaven on Sept. 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.
She was born on June 23, 1940, in Harrisburg, the daughter of the late William E. and Marie (Armentrout) Pickell.
Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Richard Leach; children, Cheri (David) Phillips, Tammy (Lawrence) Elkins, Renee (Curtis) Ream, and Cindy (Tim) Seymour, all of Laurelville; grandchildren, Josh, Clifton, Nate, Jennifer, Richie, Brandon, Kelsey, Kevin, and Karlee; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, William Pickell, Robert (Elsie) Pickell, Betty Hunter, Barbara Haddox, Jim (Millie) Pickell, Sharon Danner, and Vicki Anderson; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Pickell and Shirley Cradlebaugh.
Catherine was a longtime member of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, Laurelville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Community Church, 15290 state Route 327, Laurelville, with Pastor Clifford Harber officiating.
Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences can be made on Catherine's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 27, 2019