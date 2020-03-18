Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad E. Alford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad E. Alford Obituary
Chad E. Alford, 47, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was born in Columbus on Aug. 19, 1972 to Clayton J. and Penny S. (Kaufman) Alford who survive.
Chad was a graduate of Teays Valley High School, Class of 1990, and had worked for AT&T.
Preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Betty Alford.
Survived by his wife, Jennifer L. (Reid) Alford; parents, Clayton and Penny; his fur babies, Sammy, Gizmo and Pepper; brothers, Ryan (Michelle) Alford and Nick Alford (Heather Berry); grandparents, Paul and Doris Kaufman; nieces and nephews, Erica, Paige, Zak, Grant, and Olivia; numerous aunts and uncles; many friends.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be from 5-7 on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
In keeping with the guidelines of the CDC regarding COVID-19, we will monitor the number people in the building at one time and ask attendees to limit their stay to give others time as well.
The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home toward expenses.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -