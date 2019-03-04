|
|
Charles Brandon Davis, passed away February 19 at Riverside Hospital.
He was born January 3, 1985.
He is survived by his dad, Dale I, Circleville; wife, Audrey; children, Carolyn, Brandon and Michelle; sister, Tonya (Tony) Conner, brother, Jason Poling; and mother-in-law Connie Moore.
He is preceded in death by mother, Carla Davis; brother, Dale II (1-1-19); grandparents, Charles and Edna Davis and Charles and Barbara Poling.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for both brothers will take place at a later date.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2019