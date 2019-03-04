Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Brandon Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Brandon Davis Obituary
Charles Brandon Davis, passed away February 19 at Riverside Hospital.
He was born January 3, 1985.
He is survived by his dad, Dale I, Circleville; wife, Audrey; children, Carolyn, Brandon and Michelle; sister, Tonya (Tony) Conner, brother, Jason Poling; and mother-in-law Connie Moore.
He is preceded in death by mother, Carla Davis; brother, Dale II (1-1-19); grandparents, Charles and Edna Davis and Charles and Barbara Poling.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life for both brothers will take place at a later date.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.