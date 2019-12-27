|
Charles "Chuck" E. Christopher, 67, of Circleville, formally of Williamsport, passed away suddenly on Dec. 22, 2019.
He was born Sept.18, 1952 in Ross County to Hershel "Eugene" and Ima Jean (Hastings) Christopher.
Chuck graduated from Westfall High school in 1971. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army from 1971-77. He married the love of his life Ida in 1981. He worked for Columbus Industries and U.S. Cargo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tammy Lee Christopher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ida "Chick" Christopher; special daughter, Angela (Tim Robbins); brother, Alan (Dovie) Christopher; sisters, Sheree Lynn (Jay) Ball and Vickie (John) Stant; uncle, Earl Christopher; sisters-in-law, Judy (Ronnie) Parsons, Lori (Harold) Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be private with burial at Springlawn Cemetery.
In keeping with Chuck's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight and AMVETS Post 2256.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 28, 2019