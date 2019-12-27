Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Christopher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Christopher Obituary
Charles "Chuck" E. Christopher, 67, of Circleville, formally of Williamsport, passed away suddenly on Dec. 22, 2019.
He was born Sept.18, 1952 in Ross County to Hershel "Eugene" and Ima Jean (Hastings) Christopher.
Chuck graduated from Westfall High school in 1971. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army from 1971-77. He married the love of his life Ida in 1981. He worked for Columbus Industries and U.S. Cargo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tammy Lee Christopher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ida "Chick" Christopher; special daughter, Angela (Tim Robbins); brother, Alan (Dovie) Christopher; sisters, Sheree Lynn (Jay) Ball and Vickie (John) Stant; uncle, Earl Christopher; sisters-in-law, Judy (Ronnie) Parsons, Lori (Harold) Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be private with burial at Springlawn Cemetery.
In keeping with Chuck's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight and AMVETS Post 2256.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Please leave fond memories of Chuck at www.schoedinger.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -