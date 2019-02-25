|
Charles E. Laswell, 70, of Circleville, passed away February 23.
He was born September 14, 1948 in Detroit, Mich. to Dorance and Gloria (Park) Laswell.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Reynolds Aluminum-Alcoa.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Teresa "Terry" (Beaty) Laswell.
Charles is survived by children, Rebecca (Mark) Fyffe, Charles E. (Stephanie) Laswell Jr., and Cheryl (Dennis) Merski; grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Emalee, Hannah, Jacob, Sarah, Isabelle; and by siblings Paula Zaborawski, Shirley, Mary, David and Jean Laswell.
Funeral services will held Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 26, 2019