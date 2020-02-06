Home

Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Charles Fausnaugh Obituary
Charles "Bud" Fausnaugh, 92, of Stoutsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
He was born Aug. 24, 1927 in Stoutsville and was the son of the late Henry and Georgia (Goodman) Fausnaugh.
Bud was a graduate of Stoutsville High School. He retired from DuPont after nearly 40 years of service and was a 68-year member of Amanda Lodge #509 F&AM.
He is survived by four daughters, Cindy (Eugene) Hood, of Stoutsville, Debbie (Bob) Mason, of Sugar Grove, Brenda (Don) Carter, of Stoutsville, and Regina (Eric) Browder, of Stoutsville; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Ellen Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Treva Fausnaugh, on Oct. 9, 2019; and many brothers and sisters.
No services will be observed and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please consider a donation to Clearcreek Twp. EMS, 11042 Main Street, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Bud's memory.
The Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda is honored to care for the Fausnaugh family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
