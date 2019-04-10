|
Charles H Timberlake Sr., age 87, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019.
He was born in Laurelville, lived in Columbus for many years, and was a resident of Circleville at the time of his passing.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Daugherty Timberlake, and great-granddaughter, Autumn.
He is survived by children, Shelley (Juan) Moreno San Antonio, Texas, Chuck (Shirley) Timberlake of Columbus, Teri (Dan) Owen, of Laurelville, Ohio; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Estorga of Yucca Valley, Calif.; special friend Mary Robinson, and many nieces & nephews.
Charles was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a former employee at Buckeye Steel Castings, and owner of C T Automotive Services.
Private Burial, New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 11, 2019