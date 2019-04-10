Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Timberlake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Timberlake Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles H. Timberlake Sr. Obituary
Charles H Timberlake Sr., age 87, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019.
He was born in Laurelville, lived in Columbus for many years, and was a resident of Circleville at the time of his passing.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Daugherty Timberlake, and great-granddaughter, Autumn.
He is survived by children, Shelley (Juan) Moreno San Antonio, Texas, Chuck (Shirley) Timberlake of Columbus, Teri (Dan) Owen, of Laurelville, Ohio; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Estorga of Yucca Valley, Calif.; special friend Mary Robinson, and many nieces & nephews.
Charles was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, a former employee at Buckeye Steel Castings, and owner of C T Automotive Services.
Private Burial, New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.