Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Charles I. Holland Jr. Obituary
Charles I. Holland Jr., age 75, passed away on April 1, 2020.
He was born June 11, 1944 to his parents Charles Sr., and Evelyn "Brungs" Holland in Circleville, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Logan Elm High School and was a loyal employee of DuPont for 35 years before retiring. Charles also had a love and talent for carpentry. Charles had another love in his life, and that was his wife Vera. They married in August of 1961 and shared 55 years of a wonderful marriage together until her passing in 2017. He never stopped missing her. Throughout his life, Chuck enjoyed attending car shows and finding antiques; he also loved his Logan Elm Braves Basketball. He enjoyed cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns and he was a member of Colerain Church in Adelphi for a decade. Charles was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly by those who knew him.
Charles has been reunited with his best friend and wife, Vera Holland; he is also preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joann Keaton; and his sister-in-law, Carol Holland.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Pam (Teddy) Moats and Jimmy Holland; his grandchildren, Brock (Charity) Moats, Trey Moats, Amelia Halley, Christopher Moats, Ashley Holland, Cindy (Trey) Riffle, and Dylan Holland; as well as six great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Hunter; his brothers, Larry (Rod) Holland and Richard Holland; many nieces and nephews; and of course many friends.
In order to stay within the current public health guidelines, a private graveside service will be held. Charles will be buried next to his wife in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Colerain Church, located at 15978 Charleston Pike, Kingston, Ohio 45644.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Charles's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
