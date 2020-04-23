|
Charles Larry Chaffin, 75, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home after an extended illness.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1944, in Kingston, the son of the late Charles and Marguerite (Taylor) Chaffin.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (Leasure) Chaffin; sons, Charles Andy (Cricket) Chaffin and John (Robin) Chaffin; grandchildren, John Ryan Chaffin, Mitch Riffle and Winter Faith Manbevers; great-grandchildren, Tristan Eugene Manbevers, Brooklynn Fisher-Riffle and Chloe Riffle; siblings, Sandy (Garry) Kuhn, of Kingston, Bill (Trina) Chaffin, of Circleville, Shirley (Guy) Hunter, of Kingston, Jeanette (Harley) Coulter, of Kingston, Loretta Davis, of Baltimore, Anna Kempton, of Hallsville, and Madge Summit, of Indiana; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Irvin, Jim Chaffin, Gerald Chaffin, Patty Davis, Frank Chaffin, Sam Chaffin and Russell Chaffin.
Larry was a 1963 graduate of Centralia High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from E. I. DuPont, Circleville, after 30 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 291, Kingston, and AMVETS Post 2256, Circleville. Larry enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting, flying his airplane, singing karaoke and old John Deere tractors.
Graveside services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
The service will be announced on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Larry's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 24, 2020