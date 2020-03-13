|
|
Charlie D. Nichols, 85, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville, holding his daughter, Teresa's, hand.
Charlie was born on Dec. 9, 1934, in Greenup, Kentucky, the son of the late Otto and Ethel (Mullins) Nichols.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Fetters) Nichols, in 2015; one sister and two brothers.
Charlie is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Joe) Destro, Teresa (Steve) Wills, Cindy (Lynn) Hohenstein, and Kim Thomas; son, Roger Nichols; 22 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister; and one brother.
Charlie graduated from 1953 graduate of Kingston High School, worked at DuPont, served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and served on the Green Township Fire Department. He was a very hard worker and avid fisherman. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren and loved ones. The family would like to thank Brown Memorial Home for the love and care given to our father during his stay.
Following his wishes, cremation has taken place.
There will be no public visitation or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
