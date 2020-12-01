Gerald Adams, 74, of Chillicothe, died 11:40 a.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born January 28, 1946, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Minnie Iona Manering Adams. On November 7, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Bonnie Atwood who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Angela Adams-Lunsford and Melissa (Edward) Adams-Hunt, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Miranda Board, Adam Lunsford and Kirstyn Adams-Hunt; a great granddaughter, Launa Lawless; and a great aunt, Mary Saunders, of Springfield.
Gerald was a 1964 graduate of Unioto High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Gerald attended Ohio University where he received a degree in Graphics Engineering and then enrolled at the Ohio State University where he received a Masters Degree in Education. He retired from Unioto High School where he had taught Industrial Arts for 33 years. Gerald had also taught at Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center and Ohio University-Chillicothe and had also worked for Barrett Cargo and Withers as a Draftsman.
Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Springbank Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund thru their website at www.kidneyfund.org
