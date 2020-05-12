Cheri E. Patterson
Cheri E. Patterson, 62, of Columbus, passed away on April 29, 2020.
She was born in Columbus on Aug. 22, 1957.
Proceeding her in death are her parents, Mary Jane (Turner) and Joseph Guess, and siblings, Larry Turner and Jackie Saunders.
She is survived by her former husband, Mike Patterson; daughter, Stacey Crites; grandchildren, Chelsea and Darien; great-grandson, Sebastian; siblings, Kassie Henry and Mike Turner; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephew.
Private services are being held for the family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one's choice.
Wellman Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
