Christel Holmes
1938 - 2020
Christel Holmes, age 82, died unexpectedly at 5:30 a.m., June 22, 2020 at Majestic Care nursing facility in Columbus, Ohio.
Christel had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks before, but had not shown any signs of the virus.
Christel was born in Hamburg, Germany on Jan. 3, 1938.
In her youth, she experienced bombing and air raids during World War II. As an adult in Germany, Christel enjoyed work as a bartender. After she came to the United States, she married Phillip Holmes, the love of her life, in 1972. She became a citizen and worked in retail clothing and as a homemaker. She attended the Nazarene Church in Circleville. She loved collecting jewelry and traveling. She was a strong, independent and colorful lady.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; and parents, Richard and Hertha Radloff.
She is survived by friend and volunteer guardian, Cindy Wagner; cousins, Helmut and Dagmar Hintze, in Germany; and special friends, Lori and Wendy.
Many thanks to Zusman and especially RN Julie.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., June 30 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street Circleville, followed by a graveside blessing and burial at Forest Cemetery.
In order to follow safety guidelines, we ask that everyone in attendance wear a mask.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
