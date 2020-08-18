Christine Graffis

Christine "Chris" Graffis, age 63, the "Mayor" of Waterloo, Ohio, met her Savior on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at home.
Born in Pickaway County, Ohio to the late Ernestine and James Lowry, Chris was a graduate of Miami Trace High School.
She was a member of New Holland CCCU.
Chris married Chuck Graffis and they lived a long life together. Chuck passed in 2015.
Chris was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ellen, Jimmy, Dave, and Kathy.
She is survived by her children, Nicole (Kerry) Larkins, Kim Graffis and Charles (Jenn "Boo") Graffis; her grandchildren, Gracie "Gracie Baby" Graffis and Charles Graffis, III "Little Man"; her sister, Alice Costlow; brother, Mike (Christy) Lowry; and several nieces and nephews and many, many friends and neighbors.
Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Friday at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143 (740)-869-2777, where her funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 with Reverend Joy Stanforth, officiating.
Burial will follow at Waterloo Cemetery.
Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com
to send condolences to Chris' family.