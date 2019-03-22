On Thursday, Christopher Lee Keaton, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 55.

Chris was born August 13, 1963 in Columbus to Ronald and Patricia (Chelikowsky) Keaton.

Chris married his high-school sweetheart, Janet. Chris and Janet sealed their union February 8, 1986 in their hometown of Circleville. He then spent the next 10 years in the United States Air Force before completing both his bachelor's and master's degree from Colorado Christian University.

Chris and Janet have spent the last 27 years raising their three sons, Corey, Joshua and Zachary, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Over the span of two decades, Chris coached each one of his sons on separate travel teams, which led him to coaching multiple top youth teams.

Chris touched the lives of not only his friends and family, but also the many young men he coached for several years in travel baseball. He had the ability to make anyone feel like family with one of the most generous hearts, and he could always make those around him laugh with his quick wit.

Chris is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; and sister-in-law, Angela Keaton. He is survived by his wife, Janet; three sons, Corey, Joshua and Zachary; brothers, Kevin, Brad and Greg (Brittany); and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.