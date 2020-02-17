Home

Christopher W. Miller, 55, of Circleville, Ohio, expectantly went to heaven on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 23, 1964, in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Richard and Barbara Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Charles Miller; and sister, Cynthia Kohler.
He is survived by his siblings, Cathy Trimmer (Dan), of Baltimore, Curtis Miller (Gail), of Marysville, Cheri Farmer (Kevin), of Amanda, Craig Miller, of Circleville, and Chad Miller, of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Richard Kohler, of Lancaster, and Tiffany Kohler, of Canal Winchester, Devon (Jamie) Meyers, of Littleton, Colorado, Jennifer (Kailie) Farmer, of Stoutsville, Dakota Farmer, of Amanda, Kyle (Kylie) Miller and Britney Miller, of Lancaster, and Ryan Miller, of Marysville; great-nieces and nephews, Riley Miller, Keaton and Kenzlee Miller, of Lancaster, Keeli Kohler ,of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Alex Meyers, of Littleton, Colorado; and brother-in-law, Gary Kohler, of Canal Winchester.
Chris was a 1984 graduate of Lancaster High School and he worked for DHL in Lockbourne, Ohio. He spent much of his time collecting comic books, movies, and science fiction memorabilia. He enjoyed spending time with his family, at the farm with his cat, Mischief, and doting on his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Chris' last act on earth was to donate his corneas and organs to Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank and Lifeline of Ohio to help others.
We wish to thank Berger ER, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, Lifeline of Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Pickaway EMS for all their assistance.
Caring Cremation® has taken place by the Frank E Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster, Ohio.
Inurnment will be at Carroll Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Pickaway Township EMS, 579 Tarlton Road, Circleville, OH 43113, American Red Cross, 1170 Noth Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or a in Chris's honor.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
