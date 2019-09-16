Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara E. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara E. Johnson Obituary
Clara "ETTA" Johnson, 89, of Stoutsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019.
She was born on July 6, 1930 in Beaver, Ohio to Oliver and Mary (Wooddell) Kuhn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Barton Johnson, and second husband Robert Callihan; grandson, Baby Whitt; brother, Emory Kuhn; and sister, Lena Jenkins.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Dwight) Whitt; grandson, Dwight "Mikey" Whitt; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kyndal, Caleb and Blaine; brother, Virgil (June) Kuhn; sisters, Marie Kuhn and Esther (John) Williams; special nieces and nephews, Donnie (Jeanie) Ross and Sissy, Bradley (Robin) Williams and Jordan; longtime friend, Betty Teets and others.
She graduated in 1949 from Stockdale High School and worked for G.E. from 1955 until retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, was an avid Nascar and OSU fan, enjoyed bingo and her hobbies were Jack Pine Pumpkins.
The family would like to thank Summer Whitt and Missy Hayes, who were caretakers and was greatly appreciated, and Adena Hospice Services.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now