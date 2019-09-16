|
Clara "ETTA" Johnson, 89, of Stoutsville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019.
She was born on July 6, 1930 in Beaver, Ohio to Oliver and Mary (Wooddell) Kuhn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Barton Johnson, and second husband Robert Callihan; grandson, Baby Whitt; brother, Emory Kuhn; and sister, Lena Jenkins.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Dwight) Whitt; grandson, Dwight "Mikey" Whitt; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kyndal, Caleb and Blaine; brother, Virgil (June) Kuhn; sisters, Marie Kuhn and Esther (John) Williams; special nieces and nephews, Donnie (Jeanie) Ross and Sissy, Bradley (Robin) Williams and Jordan; longtime friend, Betty Teets and others.
She graduated in 1949 from Stockdale High School and worked for G.E. from 1955 until retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, was an avid Nascar and OSU fan, enjoyed bingo and her hobbies were Jack Pine Pumpkins.
The family would like to thank Summer Whitt and Missy Hayes, who were caretakers and was greatly appreciated, and Adena Hospice Services.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 17, 2019