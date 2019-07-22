Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Clara Louise (Roese) Gregg
Clara Louise (Roese) Gregg, 91, of Whitehall, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. Clara was born on June 11, 1928 in South Bloomfield, Ohio to the late Chester A. and Erma (Haynes) Roese. Clara graduated from Ashville Harrison High School in 1946. On April 9, 1951 she married the late Russell E. Gregg, a fellow Ashville graduate. They were married for 68 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers; Harold and Stanley Roese; sisters; Ruby (Roese) Teets, Norma (Roese) Kraft and daughter-in-law Cynthia Pruitt Gregg. Survived by sister Dolores (Roese) Messick (Charles); 3 children, Rex Gregg, Van (Cathy) Gregg and Mitzi Gregg (Wayne) Buck; 6 grandchildren, Russell (Paige) Gregg, Eric (Heather) Gregg, Diana Gregg Glanzman (Joe), Julie Buck Peters (Jason), Shane (Kristin) Gregg and Shannon Jo Crawford (Nick); 14 great grandchildren, Jonah, Nate and Caleb Gregg; Cate, Joey and Mikey Glanzman; Duncan, Clara and Daxton Peters; Ross Gregg; Olivia Gregg; Cooper, Tate and Emersen Jo Crawford.
After 25 years of service, Clara retired from Whitehall City Schools. She was a member of the Whitehall United Methodist Church and the Ohio Association of Public School Employees. Clara, a coach's wife, could be seen in the stands at local sporting events cheering for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to bowl, play Bingo, and spend time with her family.
Visitation is Wednesday July 24th from 3-5 p.m. with Celebration of Life following at 5 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Whitehall United Methodist Church 525 Bernhard Road, Whitehall, Ohio 43213 or Ashville Harrison Alumni 292 E. Kossuth St. Columbus, Ohio 43206. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 23, 2019
