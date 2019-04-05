Clarence E. Wolfe, "Onion," went to be with his Lord Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

He was born November 18, 1937 in Yellowbud to the late John and Ruth Peters Wolfe.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Juanita Wolfe; he was blessed with three wonderful sons, John (Michelle) Wolfe, Brian (the late Theresa) Wolfe and the late Doug Wolfe; five grandchildren, Jason Wolfe, John (Autumn) Wolfe, Kasey Wolfe, Brandi (fiancÃ© Coty) Wolfe and Jacob Duncan. He also was known as Grandpa to Bobbi Imboden-Deras and Sis Stevens. He was a wonderful great-grandpa to nine great-grandkids, Hannah, Geordee, Parker, Willow, Shaylee, Alexa, Paisley, Josh and Whitley.

He is survived and loved by numerous family and friends including, sister, Linda Springer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Avril Bennett, of Louisiana; sister-in-law, Mary Rosenberger; former daughter-in-law, Kim Hill, of Xenia and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by brothers, JR Peters, John "Buck" Wolfe and Allen Wolfe; a sister, Beulah Pool; brothers-in-law, Carroll Bennett, Ronnie Springer and Estel "Popeye" Poole; and sisters-in-law, Carol Wolfe and Virginia Wolfe.

Clarence was always a hard worker. He worked 25 years at Coles Nursery and another 25 years at Circle Plastics from where he retired.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1626 in Chillicothe where he enjoyed shooting pool. He had many hobbies including mowing, gardening, fast-pitch softball, gambling, horse racing, auctions and he always had the best stories to tell.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Springbank Cemetery, with Pastor Shawn Howard officiating.

Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 6, 2019