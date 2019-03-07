Resources More Obituaries for Clarence Happeney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence "Hap" Happeney Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Born May 20, 1933, son of Clarence and Ruth (Sabine) Happeney, Clarence Happeney, Jr. "Hap" died March 5 surrounded by family.

Hap was a 1952 graduate of Circleville High School. A U.S. Army combat veteran of the Korean War, he was married 66 ½ years to his high school sweetheart, Marjorie M. Rinehart. Father to four children: Clarence Happeney, III (deceased 1953); Kathy S. (Bob) Cox; Randy L. (Marcy) Happeney; and David B. Happeney (deceased 2010).

Grandfather to 11 grandchildren: Lindsey (Corey) Sullivan, Andy (Angela) Cox, Lacey (Clay) Huffman, Stuart (Ashley) Cox, Lauren (Clay) Sorey, Mitchell (Jessica) Happeney, Clayton Happeney, Maria (Robbie) Downey, Brooke Happeney and Jacquelyn Holter.

Great-Grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren: Tucker and Colby Sullivan; Nora, Samantha and Allison Cox; Leighton, Reese and Colleen Cox; Wyatt (deceased 2016) and Wade Sorey; Mason and Layla Downey and Lincoln Holter.

Hap's sister, Yvonne "Bonnie" Knece and nephew, Jeffrey A. Knece predeceased him.

Hap was talented but ornery (David's dad?). He enjoyed the second grade so much, he did it twice.

In middle school, he and a cohort (John Graffis) drove the principal's car up the steps to the second floor of Washington School. They spilled honey all over the back seat in the process. They got caught, (David's dad?).

Hap was a member of the Stooge Club and "foreman" of the shop class at Circleville High School. In fact, he spent most of high school in shop class, seldom attending academic classes. But Circleville High School gave him a diploma anyway, perhaps because the Army wanted his services. In the U.S. Army, he rose to the rank of Staff Sargeant in a short 18 months of service, including a tour on the 38th Parallel.

Hap was a carpenter by training but a jack of all trades. Hap started work at Circleville Lumber Co. where he was a cabinet maker and wood shop foreman. While at Circleville Lumber, Hap invented the "Lazy Susan" for kitchen cabinets, but lamented that he never applied for a patent.

He was one of the early employees at DuPont where he worked a second job for years to support his growing family. He was self-employed the last 40 years of his work life including owning/operating Circleville Manufacturing, Inc. in the 60s and 70s. He ran a warehouse operation for RCA and PPG for years. He was also the owner/operator of the imaginary "Pud's Pool Hall." Late in life, he was the master of his "Kingdom" in the south end of Circleville, which he claimed as home. His sense of humor will be missed by all.

Hap will be cremated at his request.

A graveside service for family and friends, with full military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. April 6 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Circleville. A Celebration of Life service/luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Emmett Chapel UMC recreation center at 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville. Friends are asked to join the family for this time of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to any of the following charitable organizations: ; Korean War Veterans Association; National CMV Foundation (in memory of Wyatt Sorey). Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries