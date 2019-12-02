|
Clarence Shaffer Jr., 87, of Laurelville passed away on Nov. 30, 2019.
He was born on May 7, 1932 in Pickaway County to Clarence and Ruth (Dean) Shaffer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Eccard) Shaffer; sons, Thad and Tad; and by siblings, Weldon Shaffer, Rose Clark, and Patsy Selin.
Clarence was a Korea Army Veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Ted (Rae Jeanne) and Todd (Mary) Shaffer, Mige Shaffer; grandchildren, Joshua (Alena), Jacob (Amanda), Ashley Shaffer, Megan (Cody) Smith, Lindsey (Adam) Douglas, and Evelyn Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Rilee and Piper Smith, Helena and Amber McCoy, Josie and Jon Shaffer, and Isaac Good; and by three brothers, Bill (June), Glenn (Ginny) and Jim (Wanda) Shaffer.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 3, 2019