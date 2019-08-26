|
|
Claude E Weaver, age 85, of South Bloomingville, Ohio, passed away Aug.19. 2019. He left this life and entered into eternal life with loving family by his side.
Claude was born May 12, 1934 in Hocking County Ohio to the late Claude G. and Gayle (Pleukharp) Weaver.
He was retired owner of Weavers Grocery where he followed the footsteps of his grandparents and parents, and also attended The Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ in Christian Union.
He was a graduate of Benton Township High School where he played basketball and was ranked one of the top 10 in Hocking County.
He is survived by his wife, Connie G. (Butts) Weaver; children, Michael (Jan) Weaver, Rhonda (Jim) Nein, and Sheri (John) Thompson; stepsons, Rex (Pam Johnson) Hardman, Kerry (Sherrie) Hardman; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon L (Bainter) Weaver; grandson, Adam E. Weaver.
Claude was a lifelong resident and family business owner of South Bloomingville, where he made many lifelong friends and acquaintances. He will be lovingly missed by all.
No services are planned at this time. Claude's wish was to donate his body to research. Donation may be made to Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ in Christian Union or Heartland Hospice in his memory.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 27, 2019