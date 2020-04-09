Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Rutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Rutter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude Rutter Jr. Obituary
Claude "Duke" Rutter Jr., 69, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.
He was born on March 5, 1951, in Glouster, the son of the late Claude and Rosie (Giffen) Rutter.
On Sept. 6, 1969, he united in marriage to his loving wife, Cindy (Thimmes) Rutter, who survives.
Claude is also survived by his sons, Charles (Melissa) Rutter, Craig (Kim) Rutter, and Clifford (Michelle) Rutter, all of Amanda; grandchildren, Chelsey Thomas, Cinda Vozary, Craig Rutter Jr., Caylee Rutter, and Casey Rutter; great-grandchildren, Caiden and Cole Thomas; siblings, Ted Rutter, Waine Rutter, Linda Adams, Brinda Williams, and Michael Rutter; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his siblings, Isabelle Depriest, Catherine Jarrell, Terry Rutter, Robbie Rutter, and Danny Rutter.
Due to the current health pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 13 at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
There will unfortunately be no public calling hours.
A public celebration of life will be held in Duke's honor at a later date.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Duke's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -