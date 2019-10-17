Home

Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Clell C. Hellems

Clell C. Hellems Obituary
Clell Clinton Hellems, 82, of Rockwell, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1936 in Hominy, West Virginia, and was a son of the late Albin and Maude Bell Hellems.
Clell was retired from UPS and he loved his family and friends. Clell never met a stranger and will be missed by all.
Survivors include his sister, Alta Lou Bays of Cummings, Georgia; sister-in-law, Laura Hellems of Mt. Nebo, West Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clell was predeceased by his wife, Marcy; children, Sonny Sykes, Emmy Lou Noe and Judy Warner; brother, Harry Hellems; sister, Martha Brown and husband, Paris; sister, Opal Walton and husband, Merle; and sister, Ruby Sears and husband, Randolph; brother-in-law, Gary Bays; grandchildren, Stormy Noe and Jackie Gregory.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. with the Pastor Tom Knauff officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson, North Carolina 27896.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
