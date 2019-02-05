Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Reber Hill Cemetery
Ashville, OH
View Map
Clifford Wayne Brady


1962 - 2019
Clifford Wayne Brady Obituary
Clifford Wayne Brady, 56, of South Bloomfield, Ohio passed away Feb. 2, 2019. He was born on July 25, 1962 to Larry E. and Barbara Ann (Sadler) Brady in Circleville. He was a graduate of Braxton County High School in West Virginia and worked for Target for more 20 years.
Clifford is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, and brother, Dan Brady.
He is survived by father, Larry E. Brady of Lockbourne; brother, Jeffrey A. (Barbara Jo) Brady of Radnor, Ohio; nieces Kayla D., Sierra M., Cloe and Maggie Brady; nephew Thompson Brady; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 -8 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 5, 2019
