Clyde S. Knipp, 78, of Circleville, passed away February 27.
He was born January 23, 1941 in Elliott County, Ky. to George and Susie (Stevens) Knipp. He was an avid guitar player.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Jim Ridgeway and brother-in-law, Robert Fraley.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Whaley) Knipp; sisters, Oma Fraley, Grove City, Cloma (Wesley) Moore, Kentucky; brother, George (Mary) Knipp, Ky.; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with pastor Tad Grover officiating. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.. Memorial contributions are suggested to Community United Methodist Church Community Life Program.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 1, 2019