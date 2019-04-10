Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody Cornwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody Michael Cornwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cody Michael Cornwell Obituary
Cody Michael Cornwell, 25, of Bloomingburg, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019. He was born June 25, 1993 to parents, Dale and Susan (Gifford) Cornwell. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Carissa Cornwell; daughter Alexis and son, Kaleb; siblings, David, William, Alexander, Amber, Madison, and Olivia; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his in-laws.
Cody enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, and working on cars. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He had an irresistible smile, a joy that was captivating, and a sense of humor that could brighten the room. Cody was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday April 12 at 3 p.m., with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1-3 p.m.
Online condolences can be made towww.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now