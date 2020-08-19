1/
Connie Hall
Connie Hall, 64, of Laurelville, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1956 in Columbus to John and Ruth (Hampp) Sterling.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She worked for Midwest Fabricating for over 25 years. Connie loved fishing, football and her dog, Duke. She was a loving wife of 30 years to Harold C. Hall Jr. who survives.
Connie is also survived by her children, Brad and Bruce Byers and Jennifer Byers-McCuistion (Errol); and by grandchildren, Tara Byers and Myka and Hanna McCuistion.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
