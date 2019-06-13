Constance "Connie" Arnett, 78, of Logan, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019. She was born on January 31, 1941 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy (MacKay) McLean.

Connie dedicated her life to raising her children, being a loving wife and watching her grandchildren grow up.

Quilting, crocheting, painting and basket weaving were just a few of the hobbies Connie enjoyed. She was a self-taught, talented artist.

While she leaves behind many who loved her, Connie's memory will not be lost because of her love for them. The angels are singing praise to Our Father as another daughter is welcomed into her heavenly home. Thank you Connie, mom, sister, nana, aunt and friend for being a part of so many lives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Clifford Arnett and son-in-law, Paul Steikar.

She is survived by her children, Jacquette (Greg) Flitter, Melissa (Edward) O'Neal, Kelly Jean Arnett and Matthew (Andrea) Arnett; 7 grandchildren, Ashton (Alberto) Saldana, Gregory Flitter, Jr., Jessica Guittar, Elizabeth (Nick) Hay, Dalton (Amber) Arnett, Zahne Lilly and Zohie Lilly; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Roger) Beacom, Cindy Steikar, Cathy (Charlie) Brown, Tina (Earl) Kay, Corrie (Don) Arbic, Cheryl McLean and John (Mary) McLean.

Memorial service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the South Perry United Methodist Church, with Pastor James Saunders officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.

Published in Circleville Herald on June 14, 2019