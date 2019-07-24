|
|
Crandle Lee Detty, 47, of Ashville, passed away on July 23, 2019.
He was born on August 22, 1971 in Circleville to Gary and Beatrice (Bailey) Detty.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Michele Detty.
Crandle is survived by his mother, Beatrice; brother, Sigel (Nakia) Detty; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Travis, Kelsey, Alexis, Ashton, Layla, Koda and Haley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at New Life Church at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Crandle's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 25, 2019