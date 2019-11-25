Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Crystal R. Speakman

Crystal R. Speakman Obituary
Crystal Rae Speakman, 47, of Pleasantville made her way to the gates of heaven on Nov. 22, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center surrounded by family.
She was born on June 15, 1972 in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Crystal is survived by her mother and father, Susan and Dusty Seaton; her child, Amber Pine (Damion); brother, Chris Lambert (Shelly); grandchild, Serna; nieces, Tamara and Tia; special friends, Rev. Mike and Buena Denny, Tabitha Southers, Sheila and Kurt Combs.
Funeral Service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Donations are being accepted at Wellman Funeral Home or on go fund me.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
